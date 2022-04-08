Corsicana ISD is continually searching for effective learning opportunities through alternative methods. One fun educational experience that brings smiles to students' faces is stepping on a bus and taking a field trip. Bowie Elementary continues to enhance ways to make these trips the best possible experience for all students to enjoy.
Community partners proudly stepped in to assist with making this an even greater experience for all. “First State Bank is committed to our community and being able to take part in sponsoring a portion of the first grade field trip is exciting! We would like to thank all of the teachers and staff that took part in organizing these field trips, your involvement is exemplary," First State Bank stated.
Around 110 little first grade Tigers will take the journey to Cameron Park Zoo May 11. These opportunities expose students to new experiences and could boost interest and engagement in curriculum. While on scene, students will have fun learning about habitats and the environment.
