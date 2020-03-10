Bowie Elementary School held its 'Relay Recess' event for Relay for Life Friday morning. The students raised money with a "Coins For the Cure" drive, collecting over $2,611.90 in change this year. The amount was the most raised in three years.
Bowie Elementary hosts 'Relay Recess'
- By Guy Chapman Daily Sun
