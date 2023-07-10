By Mark Archibald and Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
If you have been in Corsicana very long, you have probably heard the name Brad Haynie. He was a life-long resident of Corsicana who loved this town and was often referred to as “Mr. Corsicana” or “Mr. Derrick Days” due to his involvement with the annual event.
Haynie was involved with the Optimist Club and Kiwanias Club as well as serving on the boards of numerous local committees, including the Palace Theatre, WLAC, Main Street, Preservation Foundation, Planning and Zoning Commission, 100 Club, and the Civil Service Board.
Hayne received numerous awards from the Chamber of Commerce, Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award, and was inducted into the Navarro County Historical Hall of Fame.
After passing away in December of 2022, a group of people were talking about Haynie’s legacy, and decided they would like to raise money for a statue downtown. Longtime friend Dan Williams stepped up to form a committee of people to guide the process.
“My family moved to Corsicana in 1993,” Williams said. “Brad and Lori were some of the first people we me. Our families became very good friends to the point of really becoming family. My fond remembrances of Brad is that Brad was one of the friendliest individuals I have ever known, and was always willing to help people no matter what it took.
“Brad exemplified all the good about the community and the people of Corsicana.”
The group contacted Payne Lara, a well-known Texas sculptor, who has already completed a statuette of Haynie. After a few changes, Lara will sculpt the full size statue and cast it in bronze.
“Brad always met people with a smile and we hope the statue will remind everyone to love Corsicana like Brad did and make it a better place for the next generation,” Lara said.
The statue is tentatively set to be placed on the southwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Beaton Street, and is estimated to cost $40,000 to $45,000 to complete. The group currently needs $15,000 to start.
The Corsicana Parks and Recreation department will handle all of the donations for the project. Donations can be sent to the following address:
City of Corsicana
Attn: Parks Department
Brad Haynie Bronze
200 N. Twelfth Street
Corsicana, TX 75110
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.