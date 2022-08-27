The Boys & Girls Club of Navarro County kicked off a capital campaign Friday to raise funds for a new gymnasium which will also serve as a community center and multipurpose facility.
Navarro College’s Cook Education Center hosted the Breakfast of Champions, an annual event that not only brings community and business partners together to fund projects, but honors exemplary students who are members of the Boys & Girls Club.
Director Shayla Johnson said the goal is to extend services to area youth but and serve the surrounding community with an event center, which can host events weddings, graduations and town hall meetings.
“We not only cater to Corsicana but Navarro County and surrounding counties,” Johnson said. “The community has been instrumental to getting this project off the ground.”
She said Corsicana ISD donated the land behind the Boys & Girls Club, the former site of G.W. Jackson High School.
Barbara Kelley, Boys & Girls Club and Corsicana ISD board member, said most Boys & Girls Clubs already have gyms and the project has long been a dream of the board.
“The community is growing and bringing in new housing and we need a facility to serve that side of town,” she said.
Kelley said she was on the original board that started the local club and she has seen much improvement since coordinating with the Dallas club and bringing in the homegrown talent of Shayla Johnson.
“She is awesome,” Kelley said. “Dallas Club President Charles English and his whole team have been amazing as well.”
“This is our third year to do the Breakfast of Champions and it grows every year,” said Mark Rash, Advisory Council President. “It is a chance to get business and community leaders together and get the kids excited about going to back to school. The gym is something highly needed for our community.”
The event was emceed by CISD School Board member Kamar Chambers and guest speakers included Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan and CISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost.
For more information or to donate of volunteer visit www.facebook.com/bgcnav or call 903-641-0828.
