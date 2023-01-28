Though February is Black History Month, Black history in this country is also America's history. And a transformative part of that history is integration. Pam Dudley wrote a play called BREAKFAST that beautifully presents that difficult time.
******
BREAKFAST
February 21-26, *
Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a post-show audience reception
Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. with a post-show audience discussion
*No performances Monday or Wednesday
******
BREAKFAST is an award-winning intergenerational historical drama about the first day of school integration in rural small-town Texas. With 17-year-old Cora at the center, a series of interconnected, two-person, one-act plays serve up the grits and grit of this fictional small town coming-of-age story.
Pam is a past resident of 100W – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency who came to Corsicana to research a story of integration in small Texas towns. She came for a 100W Residency and never left. Her research led to her play, BREAKFAST which is inspired by the first day of school integration in Corsicana and her hometown of McGregor, Texas. In writing BREAKFAST, Pam sought to capture this part of history that will one day have no living witnesses. Her journey to Corsicana led to some surprising personal discoveries.
She reflects, "I came to Corsicana to capture stories of integration, resilience, and perseverance in rural small-town Texas. I have a passion for history. It answers the questions, "What happened to you?" and "How did we get here?" I love capturing it, examining it, performing it, and learning and growing through exploring it. I think it's dangerous to let the stories and lessons of history disappear. But, when people die, their untold stories die with them. In my research here in Corsicana and Navarro County, I began tracing my own history. I knew my grandmother owned land in Brushie Prairie, but I traced my family back to my great, great, great, great (four) grandparents, and was uber-excited to find out they lived in Corsicana and walked the same ground I do! As far as I can tell, my family has owned acreage in Navarro County since at least 1883. I knew this town felt like home."
The Warehouse Living Arts Center is delighted to support new play development through this premier developmental performance of BREAKFAST. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 Mon-Fri noon to 5 p.m., or on the website: www.theWLAC.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.