In an abundance of caution, Corsicana ISD will extend its Spring Break through March 20 to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19.
The district will continue to monitor the situation and work with federal, state and local health officials and communicate with the Texas Education Agency. To stay updated about how this impacts the district, visit cisd.org/coronavirus.
All extracurricular practices, games, events, meetings for CISD have been cancelled through next week.
