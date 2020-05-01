The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a reported burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of S. Hwy. 309 in Goodlow.
Numerous law enforcement agencies and Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs are in the area and several suspects have been detained.
According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, the suspects allegedly shot at the homeowner during the burglary.
The Daily Sun will continue to provide updates as they become available.
