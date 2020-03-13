The health and wellness of Navarro College students, faculty and staff are paramount as college officials plan for the coronavirus pandemic and how it might impact the remainder of the spring semester.
In preparation for the completion of the spring 2020 semester, administrators have decided to extend students’ spring break on all campuses for an additional week, March 16 through 20. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23.
Faculty and staff, full and part-time, on all campuses have a one-day extension to spring break March 16 and will report back to campus on March 17, unless instructed by supervisor to report back to campus sooner, to prepare for the remainder of the semester. The extension will help us plan for service to students and to mitigate risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The health and safety of our students and employees are top priority. Please note, there currently are no reported cases of the coronavirus among our Bulldog students, faculty or staff. However, as reports of COVID-19 continue to spread, our priority continues to be the current and future well-being of all Bulldogs.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor the college's social media accounts and their email as it will be the primary source for updates.
Navarro has created a mandatory reporting form for all students, faculty and staff traveling from or through any country designated as Level 2 or Level 3 by the CDC for COVID-19. Please contact Housing or Human Resources if you need to complete the form. Students who have been away from campus are encouraged not to return and await further information. If students have no other choice than to return, contact housing@navarrocollege.edu.
All upcoming college events and activities are cancelled or postponed through Monday, March 23. Updates for future events will be communicated as information is available.
This is a rapidly developing situation and additional details will be communicated as they become available. We continue to use the best advice and guidance available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and county and regional health professionals and emergency management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.