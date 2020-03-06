Five people were arrested Friday, after the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Lafayette Street in Corsicana.
According to a press release, officers seized methamphetamine and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), commonly known as dab oil.
Two suspects, Christopher Raymond Nash, 31, and Jose Tarango, Jr., 25, had active parole violation warrants out of Austin. They were arrested on scene, along with Cody Allen Aragon, 29, Brandy Michelle Holloway, 43, and Tiffany Rose Maldonado, 29.
The location was within 1,000 feet of Fullerton-Garitty Park, which is a Drug Free Zone.
All were charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams in Drug Free Zone and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams in Drug Free Zone. Their bonds have not yet been set.
“Our deputies did a good job of getting these drugs off the street, and especially because they were located within a drug free zone,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
