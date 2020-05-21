Texas DPS is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate Highway 45 near the 242 mile marker near Rice.
Wiley N. Garrett was born in Kosse, Texas to A.T. Garrett and Katherine Ainsworth Garrett on May 27, 1935. He died at 84 years of age in Waco, Texas on May 9, 2020. Wiley graduated with a Bachelor degree from Texas A&M in 1957; he went to play football for future icon Paul "Bear" Bryant …
