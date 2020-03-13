In an abundance of caution, Corsicana ISD will extend its Spring Break through March 20 to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19.
The district will continue to monitor the situation and work with federal, state and local health officials and communicate with the Texas Education Agency. To stay updated about how this impacts the district, visit cisd.org/coronavirus.
All extracurricular practices, games, events, meetings for CISD have been cancelled through next week.
Kerens ISD announced Friday it will also cancel classes March 16 through 20.
“At this time, there are no confirmed cases in Navarro County,” stated Martin Brumit, Superintendent. “However, with Spring Break this past week, many of us may have been exposed through visitors to our community, or while traveling.”
Additionally, the district announced that UIL has suspended all activities for the next two weeks, until March 29.
“KISD is currently planning for other considerations during this closure,” Brumit stated. “Such as potential learning opportunities and providing meals to students who receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch.”
The district said it believes the situation is fluid, and there is a possibility it may need to extend the closing dates.
The district and its Board of Trustees will remain in constant communication with federal, state, and local health officials and the Texas Education Agency, and promises to keep the public informed throughout the process.
Blooming Grove ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with federal, state and local health officials and communicate with the Texas Education Agency,” stated the district Friday.
All extracurricular practices, games, events, meetings, etc. for Blooming Grove ISD have been cancelled through next week. The district will continue to communicate any additional information as it becomes available.
Mildred ISD will close March 16 through 20.
“At this time, school will resume on Monday, March 23,” stated Shannon Baker, Superintendent. “All school related events will be canceled. The University Interscholastic League has suspended all UIL sanctioned contests through March 29. Please know the health and well-being of our staff and students is of the utmost importance.
“This situation is changing rapidly and we are receiving daily updates from Texas Education Agency. Please be prepared to be flexible as new information becomes available.”
Dawson ISD announced it will resume classes Monday, March 16, but will continue to monitor the situation and keep the community informed. The district has stepped up its efforts to maintain a clean and safe environment for its staff and students.
“Obviously, this is a very difficult time with travel bans and event closures being announced almost by the minute,” said Stacy Henderson, Superintendent. “I want to first say that the safety of our students will always be our greatest concern. The Dawson ISD administrative staff has been monitoring the situation and having discussions since the situation arose.”
The district will continue to updating the community as more information becomes available.
“Thank you for your support and patience in these unprecedented times,” Henderson said, encouraging the community to follow the district's social media channels and website for updates.
Frost ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.
According to the district, there are no identified cases of COVID-19 in its immediate region, therefore, the district is still considered low risk and remains in the active monitoring phase.
“We certainly understand that circumstances arising from the COVID-19 outbreak are rapidly changing, and the health and well-being of our students, staff, and greater community are extremely important,” stated the district, which promises to continue to monitor the situation and keep the community informed.
Rice ISD will extend Spring Break through March 20.
School officials offer the following tips for school and at home:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.