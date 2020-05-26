The Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund will host a free Car Show fundraiser and auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Frank Kent Chevrolet. The Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the auction from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund.
The Fund was established following the death of Corsicana native, Brent Thompson, one of the five officers killed in Dallas, July 7, 2016.
The community and nation came together to help the families of the fallen, prompting Bob Reddish to organize a fundraiser Car Show and auction, with the proceeds donated to the Thompson family.
During that event, $50,000 was raised, thanks to the generosity of Corsicana, Navarro County and other communities. Of those funds, $49,000 has been given to seven fallen officers' families.
Shortly after Brent’s death, Navarro County lost an officer in a car accident.
“Bob called me and said that we needed to have another fundraiser,” stated Sam Thompson, Brent's father.
“I said to let me call Brent's brothers Lowell and Darrell and family. Darrell immediately said to divide the initial fundraiser two ways. Lowell said we had lost an officer just a few months before and he and Darrell recommended that we divide the money three ways.”
This gave the family the idea of establishing the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund.
To qualify for the $7,000 offered to fallen officers' families, recipients must be a full-time first responder or law enforcement officer living or working in Navarro County or a Navarro County native working in law enforcement elsewhere. Funds are available to families of any deceased first responder, not just those killed in the line of duty, and are often received within two days.
“This is special to our family and especially it was Lowell’s and Darrell’s passion to keep this alive,” Sam stated.
“Due to the virus, we have had to miss some fundraisers we had planned,” he stated. “We are planning some as the virus comes under control.”
Board members give special thanks to Bob Reddish, Sandra Brown Wood and Cars of Navarro County, The Cowboy Church, VFW, Michelle Jolly, Cory Neal, Walt Harper, Frank Kent Chevrolet, Mark Jordan with City National Bank and so many others that have been instrumental in fundraising.
To contribute, contact Sandra Brown Wood at 903-229-8754, or mail donations to City National Bank, P.O. Box 1798, Corsicana, Texas 75110, or to Sam Thompson, 2115 W. Fourth Ave., Corsicana, Texas 75110. Make check to Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund or BT Fallen Officer Fund.
