David Brewer will serve as Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4 and John Cabano was elected as Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 after winning the run-off election Tuesday night.
Brewer defeated Cody Muldner, 874 to 504 in the race for Commissioner and Cabano, received 725 votes for JP against Lisa Clay’s 661, according to the Navarro County Elections Department.
Brewer, who said Tuesday night the result of the race hadn’t sunk in yet, pledged to work hard for the residents of Pct. 4.
He thanked the voters for having the confidence to elect him as a Commissioner of Navarro County. He also thanked his family for their support and wished his opponent Muldner.
Cabano expressed gratefulness to his family and voters for their support during the campaign. He also thanked his opponent Clay for a good race.
During the runoff election, 3,266 Navarro County voters cast their ballots for local and state races.
The Democratic and Republican parties held runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party's runoff election will appear as that party's nominee on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
According to unofficial results for Navarro County, Attorney General Ken Paxton received 1,795 votes and George P. Bush 1,076; Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham, 1,690, and Tim Westley, 952; and Railroad Commissioner Sarah Stogner, 1,374, and Wayne Christian, 1,366.
The Democratic ballot featured candidates for Lt. Governor Mike Collier, 186, and Michelle Beckley, 158; Attorney General Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 197, and Joe Jaworski, 149; Comptroller of Public Accounts Janet T. Dudding, 212, and Angel Luis Vega, 129; and Commissioner of the General Land Office Jay Kleberg, 173, and Sandragrace Martinez, 168.
Results of the election are considered unofficial until votes are canvassed.
