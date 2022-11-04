During Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Brick Street Realty Group wanted to honor their late friend and Realtor Debbie McElhenney who died last year from metastatic breast cancer, so the group of ladies joined forces with Mildred ISD and Mickey Hillock with Mickey’s Exxon to help “Fuel the Fight” against breast cancer and all cancers.
“Until you are in the situation, you don’t understand how much of an impact that makes” said Jamie Kitchens, who helped get the fundraiser going a few years ago. “The community support has been incredible and we are grateful to Brick Street Realty for joining us.”
Kitchens is a breast cancer survivor and her sister works as an oncology nurse. Both are familiar with the environment. It inspired Kitchens to start a “pink out” at Mildred ISD and gas voucher program for anyone going through cancer treatments.
“We make sure this money goes to someone in need,” she said.
The money raised through sales of pink t-shirts at Mildred schools and donations help purchase $30 gas vouchers good at Mickey’s Exxon for those needing help to get to their cancer treatments and appointments.
The Brick Street Realty Group ladies raised $1,710 in memory of McElhenney, enough to purchase 57 vouchers.
“To know people who honor and love Debbie makes us feel grateful,” said Denise Harper, Brick Street founder and broker.
Mildred ISD raised about $2,000. Hillock also donated generously to the voucher program.
Kitchens said she hopes people realize that any amount helps. Although breast cancer awareness month is over, they will accept a check or donation anytime. You may reach out to Cristi Allred at Mildred ISD at 903-872-6505 ext. 2027 if you would like to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.