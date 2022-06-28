Brick Street Realty invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating at the Carter BloodCare drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The blood drive takes place at 423 N. Main St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Christy Huffman at 903-874-1117.
Residents also can secure a spot at the blood drive by calling 800-366-2834 or visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab.
Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.
Donating blood is an easy, healthy way to help fellow Texans and support the well-being of the local community.
People need blood at all hours of every day. They include older adults with age-related health issues, mothers experiencing difficulties during childbirth, auto accident and trauma patients, children with anemia, and many others who depend on an available community blood supply.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
