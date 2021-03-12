The Corsicana City Council unanimously approved a special use permit and other ordinances to allow a winery, micro-brewery or a micro-distillery in certain areas of Corsicana at its March 8 meeting.
The Brick Streets Brewery plans to locate at 224 E. Fifth Ave. in Corsicana, where the annual production of 150 barrels of beer or ale is expected. All the production and serving of alcoholic beverages will be inside the building.
Support of the development was received by four of the 17 nearby property owners, with zero protests returned.
City Manager Connie Standridge said the majority of Corsicana’s downtown is currently zoned as Central Area during a January meeting when the amended ordinance was first approved.
The initial amendment was contingent on alcohol content and volume restrictions as well as other health standards required by federal authorities and the state of Texas.
Micro-breweries are also subject to the obligations of the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission which issues licenses and permits.
The council also approved a Texas Department of Transportation speed study in which the city had a limited role, according to Standridge.
The study recommended changes on Highway 22 from the city limits to the intersection of 15th Street and Highway 31.
The proposed changes include mile post designation changes, as well as speed limit increases in the Collins School zone from 20 miles per hour to 25.
The standard TxDOT studies are done periodically and are of a rolling nature.
The council also approved the closure of the northern portion of Louis Ave. The action was requested by an adjacent property owner. The city will retain a drainage and utility easement along with a turnaround easement, with a minimum diameter of 100 feet at the end of the paved street.
The council approved the consent agenda, and adjourned into Executive Session, but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
