Debbie McElhenney was known to many as a Realtor in the Corsicana area and a long-time member of the Rice ISD Board of Trustees.
She died in August of last year after her years long fight with metastatic breast cancer.
“We all miss her wit, funny stories and her sweet smile,” said friend and fellow Realtor and Broker Denise Harper of BrickStreet Realty Group.
As a way to honor Debbie, her friends and Realtors at BrickStreet Realty Group are assisting in two fundraisers: a gas voucher program and a scholarship for a Rice ISD Senior bound for college.
Jamie Kitchens started raising funds to fuel the fight against breast cancer and other cancers after her own bout with the disease.
“Some people may have to choose between driving to their doctor’s appointment or buying groceries. This is a small way to give them a break,” she said.
The money raised provides a $30 gas voucher to Mickey’s gas station at Highway 287 and Interstate 45. Kitchens, now retired from Mildred ISD, used her connection to the school to start a Pink Out during October football and volleyball games at the High School. Selling the pink t-shirts is their only fundraiser to keep the program going. When the funds run out for the year, unfortunately the voucher giveaway halts.
“From around May to October we are usually out,” Kitchens said. “Last year’s fundraiser made about $2,500.”
That is why the need is great. BrickStreet Realtors are asking for donations in the amount of $30, the value of the vouchers, or any amount during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The real estate office is located at 423 N. Main in Corsicana. You may also drop off checks made payable to Mildred ISD. You must specify your donation is for the gas voucher program.
McElhenney’s daughter, Amy McElhenney Hall, is assisting with the second fundraiser which is for a graduating senior at Rice ISD who plans to attend college. If you’d like to donate to that charitable cause, please visit https://givebutter.com/r5Udaq.
BrickStreet Realtor Shelby Donoho worked with McElhenney for years. She said she feels that helping in any way is a good way to remember her.
“We miss Debbie and think of her whenever this time rolls around. We want to honor her name, remember her and share her journey and fight with breast cancer,” Donoho said.
For more information, you may email Cristi Allred at Mildred ISD at allredc@mildredisd.org.
