Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company that promises to bring hundreds of jobs to the area, recently continued its investment in Navarro County by purchasing seven new Dodge Ram pickup trucks from Brinson Jeep Ram of Corsicana.
Wayne Fisher, Operations Manager, Riot, Inc., was on hand last week to take delivery of the first of seven new trucks ordered by Riot, Inc. for use at the bitcoin mining facility in Navarro County.
Three 1500 Ram trucks have been ordered and will be used for security. Delivery on those is expected before the end of the year. Three 3500s and one 4500 will be used as general hauling vehicles out at the construction site and should be arriving early next year.
