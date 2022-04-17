Corsicana’s Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate its April Resident of the Month Helen Lewellen. Helen has been a resident of Brookdale for nine months. She loves gardening, reading/audio books, playing card games, checkers and collecting angels. Her favorite sports teams are Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.
Brookdale announces Resident of the Month
- From Staff Reports
