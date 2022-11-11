Brookdale Assisted Living Corsicana congratulates its November resident of the month Jan Risinger. She has been a resident of Brookdale for five years and is a member of First Baptist Church Corsicana.
Risinger has been a resident council president, and enjoys bible study, needlework, quilting, listening to gospel and Christian music and is a Dallas Cowboys fan. “We are blessed to have Jan as a part of our Brookdale family,” stated the facility.
