Brookdale Corsicana Assisted Living would like to congratulate Myrna Sanders our resident of the month. Sanders has been a resident of Brookdale for two and a half years. She enjoys visiting with her friends, listening to music and drinking Pepsi.
Brookdale Assisted Living names resident of the month
- From Staff Reports
