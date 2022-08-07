8-6-22 Brookdale Resident of the Month Rutherford.jpg

Brookdale Assisted Living congratulates its August Resident of the Month Katheryn Rutherford. Katheryn has been a resident of Brookdale for a year and a half. She is a member of the Welcome Ambassador’s Group and she loves to play games, exercise and spend time with friends. She is an ex-school teacher and loves helping others. Brookdale is lucky to have Katheryn as a part of its family.

