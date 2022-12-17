12-15-22 Brookdale ROM Glenda.jpg

Brookdale Senior Living would like to congratulate its December Resident of the Month Glenda Cain. Glenda has been a resident of Brookdale for four years. She enjoys visiting with her friends, playing bingo and going on outings. “We are so blessed to have Glenda as a part of our family,” Brookdale stated.

