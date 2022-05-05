Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our May Resident of the Month Bill Jenkins, who has been a resident of Brookdale for one year and three months. He loves fishing, football, visiting with his friends at Brookdale and country music. “We are thankful to have Mr. Jenkins as a part of our Brookdale family,” stated the facility.
Brookdale names Resident of the Month
- From Staff Reports
