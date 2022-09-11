9-10-22 Brookdale Resident of the Month Davis.jpg

Courtesy photo

Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our September Resident of the Month Sally Davis, a resident for seven months. She loves to travel, art and theater, she enjoys the B-Fit exercise program and visiting with her friends at Brookdale.

Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our September Resident of the Month Sally Davis, a resident for seven months. She loves to travel, art and theater, she enjoys the B-Fit exercise program and visiting with her friends at Brookdale.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you