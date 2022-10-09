Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our October Resident of the Month Ernie Wilkerson. She has been a resident of Brookdale for three years and is currently one of its Welcome Ambassadors. She enjoys watching basketball, getting her daily walks in, bible study, and listening to gospel music.
