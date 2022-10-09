10-8-22 Brookdale Resident of the Month Wilkerson.jpg

Courtesy photo

Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our October Resident of the Month Ernie Wilkerson. She has been a resident of Brookdale for three years and is currently one of its Welcome Ambassadors. She enjoys watching basketball, getting her daily walks in, bible study, and listening to gospel music.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you