Brookdale Corsicana would like to congratulate our March Resident of the Month Mrs. Joyce Melton. Joyce has been a resident of Brookdale for five years, she loves to sing, read and take naps! She was also voted Brookdale’s Best Dressed resident at our sweetheart party this year.
Brookdale names Resident of the Month
- From Staff Reports
