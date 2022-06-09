Brookdale Assisted Living would like to congratulate our June Resident of the Month Mary Butler. She has been a part of the Brookdale family for four months. She enjoys listening to country and classical music, showing her talent by playing the piano and visiting and getting to know her new friends at Brookdale.
featured
Brookdale names Resident of the Month
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Area men on Southern Baptist list of accused sexual abusers
- Best of the Best nominations, voting underway
- UPDATE: Officials say escaped inmate deceased
- Missing baby found safe in Corsicana, suspected kidnapper dead
- GC Softball: Mildred softball coach Josh Jones leaves after huge season
- Ellis County Sheriff: Parents charged with murder in overdose death of baby
- Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
- Texas reports first case of monkeypox
- Navarro Regional Hospital names new CEO
- GC Football: Dawson makes history, qualifies for 7-on-7 state tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.