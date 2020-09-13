Betty Atkeisson was born in Cleburne, Texas on April 9, 1942. Born during World War II, Betty was the only one of four children to make her entrance in a hospital. Betty grew up in Cleburne for a time, but moved to Corsicana at about 10 years old, or as she says “old enough to get in trouble.”
She attended Sam Houston Elementary and Collins Middle School. In 1957, she met her husband Billy Don Atkeisson, and they remained married 63 years until his passing. She recalls when they shared their first little apartment, with a small bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, but jokes she didn’t know how to cook at first, despite how eagerly Billy Don ate every bite.
Three years after marrying, they started their family, which would grow to five children: Danny, Kenny, Debbie, Christi, and Billy Don II “Chip.”
Her husband Billy Don bought Atkeisson Radio & TV, located in Downtown Corsicana on Beaton Street, and they owned that business until it closed in 2004. They were also owners of the Oaks Golf Course located on Business I-45. Betty has a heart of gold, advocating for individuals living with physical and mental disabilities. Having had an uncle with cerebral palsy who overcame many obstacles as a great mathematician, she learned from an early age the power of prayer, perseverance, and determination. Even in the direst circumstances, she focuses on the positives of any situation, encouraging others to do the same.
Betty has also been a great advocate for Alzheimer’s, offering support group meetings throughout the Corsicana community to families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Betty has devoted her life to her loving family, and without hesitation, she insists her children and their families are her life’s greatest accomplishment.
