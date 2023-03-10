Joe Brooks is a philanthropist, with several civic minded pursuits and a multitude of passions. He is also a wealth of knowledge. Brooks spent part of Wednesday discussing Corsicana’s history, and commitment to the arts at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana.
Brooks discussed the origins of the Palace Theater and the Navarro County Council of the Arts as well as the Corsicana Arts and Writer Residency while he showed some of the art through which artists from around the world, captured the essence of Corsicana.
During his remarks Brooks also highlighted the contributions of many who laid the foundation for modern day Navarro County and Corsicana.
Brooks spoke of Lois Jean Heart, the founder of VOICE, who as a teacher and Board member educated thousands during her career.
Mary Peterson founded a daycare which bears her name. Fannie Mae Vernon was a substitute teacher who also founded the Navarro County Youth Expo.
Mrs. Katie Kinsloe, founded the House which has been the backdrop for many educational and culturally enriching programs since its founding.
F.N. Drane, Louis Gibson, Ralph Beaton, Augusta Helm and others. The point said Brooks is that “history is made by individuals who join together and commit to making a difference.”
Brooks thanked everyone for their attention and reminded everyone that “Life and what is done with it today… matters forever.”
