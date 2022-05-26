Jesse and John Cate, 2017 and 2019 graduates of Frost High School, graduated from Texas A&M in College Station May 14.
Jesse graduated with his Master of Engineering in Aerospace Engineering with a 4.0 GPA. During his graduate studies, he was employed as a teaching assistant for a graduate-level Aerospace Structural Optimization course and as a graduate researcher for the Structural Design Team, Flight Sim Development, and Computational Flow Dynamics Project. Jesse is demonstrating the flight simulator they developed in the following university video www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSIFGCSqIuw&authuser=0
He will be relocating to New Mexico this summer, where he has accepted an engineering position in the defense industry.
John graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering with Engineering Honors, University Magna Cum Laude Honors, and Undergraduate Research Scholars distinction. During his senior year, he completed a Senior Engineering Capstone Project, and authored a separate original undergraduate thesis, which is currently pending publication. He also received the Outstanding Senior in Biological and Agricultural Engineering Award and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Senior Merit Award in 2022. John will continue his education at Texas A&M next year where he will earn his Master of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.
They would both like to thank their generous scholarship donors for their support and investment in their education.
