John and Jesse Cate, 2019 and 2017 graduates of Frost High School, and current Honors Engineering students at Texas A&M were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
featured
Brothers named to Texas A&M Dean's List
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Navarro County agencies coordinate response to COVID-19 threat
- NCSO arrests wanted man after Dawson standoff
- Schools cancel classes, while others continue monitoring
- Local law enforcement, courts make changes regarding pandemic
- Walmart launches time-saving conveniences at Corsicana Supercenter
- Navarro College extends spring break, cancels events
- Council approves sixth water park extension
- Corsicana ISD extends spring break amid viral concerns
- Weekend of events to celebrate Armed Forces Day
- Aledo teen with cancer walks a marathon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.