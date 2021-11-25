Bryder Chiropractic celebrated its 28th annual holiday food drive Friday. The clinic, located at 105 W. Seventh Ave., asked its customers to bring in canned goods to donate to the Navarro County Food Pantry. Pictured from left to right are: Dr. Vernon Bryder, Perla, Lisa, Elvia and Dr. Zayne.
Bryder Chiropractic celebrates Patient Appreciation Day with food drive
