Nominations for Navarro College’s Bulldog Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be accepted until May 31, Executive Director of Student Services and Athletics Michael Landers said.

Anyone in the Navarro College community (alumni, family members, friends, or fans) may submit a nomination online at hof.navarrocollege.edu for consideration by the selection committee. Nominators are responsible for providing complete information as possible to support nominations.

To be considered for induction, a nominee’s eligibility will be based upon participation for at least one year as an intercollegiate athlete, five years as a coach, or 10 years as an active supporter of NC athletics. Candidates will be screened on athletic accomplishments at Navarro and beyond, service to NC and its athletics program, professional achievements, personal integrity and service to the community.

The Bulldog Hall of Fame Selection committee will include members of the Athletic Department, plus others from Navarro College and the community.

Class of 2023 members will be inducted during The Bulldog Hall of Fame Luncheon at Cook Education Center on Sept. 30 and will be recognized at halftime of Navarro’s Southwest Junior College Football Conference game against Blinn College at Corsicana’s CNB&T Stadium that night.

THE BULLDOG HALL OF FAME

 CLASS OF 2019 CLASS OF 2021 CLASS OF 2022

Monica Aldama, Cheer Nick Bobeck, Football J’Marcus Webb, Football

Brian Cole, Baseball/Football David Burns, Basketball Michael Montgomery, Football

Randall ‘Whoa’ Dill, Baseball Chris Davis, Baseball Austin Pruitt, Baseball

Brenda Duncan, Community Johnny Estelle, Basketball Mandy Gomez Fortner, Soccer

Arthur ‘Skip’ Johnson, Baseball Harold Hern, Football 1988 Navarro Football, Team

Bob McElroy, Football Brock Holt, Baseball

Roark Montgomery III, Golf, Athletics Ray Jacobs, Football

Lewis Orr, Basketball Derwood Penney, Baseball

Herchel Stephens, Tennis Kelvin Russell, Football

James Stubbs, Golf Johnny and Faye Sirman, Community

Brent “Buzz” Williams, Basketball

2000 Navarro Cheer, Team

