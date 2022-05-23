Nominations for the Bulldog Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be accepted online at Athletics.NavarroCollege.edu through June 15, Navarro Athletic Director Michael Landers announced Tuesday.
The Bulldog Hall of Fame honors former student-athletes, coaches, teams and supporters who have enriched the Navarro College’s legacy through 75 years of intercollegiate athletics.
“We have a rich history with our Bulldog athletic programs, and this is a great opportunity to honor those individuals who have helped to build our tradition and laid the foundation for Navarro Athletics,” Landers said.
Members of the Class of 2022 will be honored Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hall of Fame Luncheon held at The Cook Education Center on the Corsicana campus. They also will be recognized during halftime of the 7 pm Southwest Junior College Football Conference game between NEO and Navarro at Community National Bank and Trust Stadium.
This will be the third induction class in the Bulldog Hall of Fame that welcomed its inaugural members in the Fall of 2019 and the second class in 2021.
To be considered for induction, a nominee’s eligibility will be based upon participation for at least one year as an intercollegiate athlete, five years as a coach or 10 years as an active supporter of Navarro athletics. Candidates will be screened on athletic accomplishment at Navarro and beyond, service to NC and its athletics program, professional achievement, personal character and community service.
