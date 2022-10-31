Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport lifted the burn ban Monday, but urged residents to burn responsibly and with caution. Although recent rains have significantly reduced the threat from wildfires, they have also left some county roads muddy and inaccessible to first responders.
Burn ban lifted
- From Staff Reports
