Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will implement a new traffic pattern between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, July 26 on Business 45 near Hardy Ave.
After the switch, northbound BI-45 will be fully open. Southbound BI-45 will be reduced to one lane for approximately one week. The crossover from the frontage road (Exit 235-A) will remain closed until the project is complete.
The traffic switch is part of a $6.6 million project to build a replacement bridge and approaches on BI-45 in Navarro County. Work started in the fall of 2018 and is scheduled to complete this summer.
Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the new traffic pattern. TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone. For information about these road closures and others, please visit www.DriveTexas.org.
