Sherry Andrus recently joined the Corsicana office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.
The title of branch office administrator was adopted for this position at Edward Jones because of the wide range of responsibilities associated with the job.
"A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities," said Melissa Gray, local financial advisor for the firm.
Melissa Gray's branch office is located at 408 N. 15th St. in Corsicana, and may be reached at 903-872-3954.
