Denise Harper said she is thrilled to announce the launch of Brick Street Realty, an inclusive firm dedicated to procuring satisfied, lifelong clients.
Fronting professionalism and the utmost client care, Brick Street Realty leverages local expertise to lead clients to success in all areas of real estate.
“As founder of Brick Street Realty, I lead by example with an unmatched dedication to my clients and community,” Harper said.
“My award-winning real estate career hit the ground running in 1999 with the Rookie of the Year award; I have since maintained my status as a top-producing real estate professional in Navarro County, earning several of the county’s Best of the Best awards in my category. Regardless of any accolade, my greatest professional achievement is that my clients know I am rooted in serving their best interests, and I work year after year to be counted as their trusted real estate advisor and friend.
My goal is to build a real estate company that clients look forward to working with and want to refer their friends to. For that reason, I’ve partnered with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to provide them with state-of-the-art technology, marketing, administrative, and legal support that today’s industry requires. This empowers us to focus on what matters most — being a team our clients can rely on to help achieve their real estate goals.”
Whether you’re buying or selling your home, Brick Street Realty is ready to meet you where you are. They’re passionate about our clients and our community, and see every transaction as an opportunity to serve both. To find out more, please visit brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
