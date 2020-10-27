Brinson Ford of Corsicana was recently presented with the 2019 Ford President’s Award. The honor recognizes the dealership team’s exceptional performance and outstanding accomplishments.
“The Corsicana community is where we started and we have been here going on 29 years,” said owner David Brinson. “It’s our most important store. Corsicana is our roots and this is home. We have put together a great team here. My service manager has been with us over 20 years, my superintendent for detail has been with us over 20 years, multiple technicians have been here over 20 years and that’s really what made us.”
The President’s Award is only presented to top-performing Ford Dealerships that exhibit quality business practices and Ford’s core principles. Dealerships nationwide competed for this honor, but only 10% of all dealerships achieved the 2019 Ford President’s Award.
Brinson said the company uses surveys to gauge customer satisfaction.
“The surveys are the most important thing and what makes them work is the behind the scenes work that the employees do here,” he said. “I’ve got a great bunch of employees here, they’ve done a great job.”
Brinson said it is amazing to see multiple generations of customers come through the dealership.
“We see people we knew as kids and now they are buying a new car or truck,” he said.
He also owns Brinson Powersports which sells ATVs and firearms, Brinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Brinson Ford of Athens.
