Chick-fil-A Corsicana is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a week full of giveaways and festivities. Since the restaurant opened in the midst of the pandemic, they are hoping to use this milestone as a way to engage and connect with the community they serve.
Since Chick-fil-A Corsicana did not have a ribbon cutting ceremony when it first opened, they are celebrating at their one-year anniversary.
“As Chick-fil-A Corsicana approaches its one year anniversary, we are so full of gratitude for the support we have received from the community,” Operator Dawn Kosir said.
“We are so thankful for your words of encouragement, your reviews, your frequent visits, your catering orders and all the other things you have done to support us during our first year. We are also thankful for our awesome team members who put in the hard work and show up with the biggest heart to serve you every day. To celebrate our first anniversary we have so many fun things planned all week, and we hope to see as many the fun.”
Chick-fil-A Corsicana Anniversary Week Events include:
• FREE offerings: Must say “happy anniversary” in the drive-thru or redeem via the Chick-fil-A
• Monday, Nov. 1 – Free Large Drink
• Tuesday Nov. 2 – Free Chocolate Chunk Cookie
• Wednesday Nov. 3 – Free Nuggets (8 ct.)
• Thursday Nov. 4 – Free Chicken Biscuits / Free Chicken Sandwich
• Friday Nov. 5 – Free Waffle Fry
• Food Bank Donations: Guests can receive a free Chicken Sandwich by donating two jars of peanut butter for local food pantries from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6
• Goal is to help local food banks reach their goal of adding 750 cans of food for the holidays. Peanut butter is a sought after item and needed by the community
• Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
