City National Bank elected Executive Vice President Mark Jordan to the board of directors on March 4. Jordan has worked for City National Bank since 2001. He has 33 years of experience working in all areas of community banking and currently holds office of CFO and as a commercial lender for the bank.
Jordan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance at Texas Tech University. He is currently chairman on the board of the Navarro Regional Hospital and on the board of the Corsicana YMCA. He is also a member of the Corsicana Rotary Club and serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Corsicana.
Established in 1983, City National Bank operates in Corsicana.
