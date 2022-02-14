Rusty Hitt, CEO of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, has announced the promotion of five bank officers in Corsicana and Waxhachie.
Jarod Gordon was promoted to Chief Wealth Management Officer. He has been with the bank for nearly 13 years, working with trust and investment clients for the past 12 years. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. In addition, he graduated from the Texas Bankers Association Trust & Graduate Trust Schools along with graduating from the American Bankers Association Trust School. He has also attained the Certified Trust & Financial Advisor certification. He currently serves on the board for the Salvation Army of Corsicana, Corsicana Education Foundation, and YMCA of Corsicana.
Logan Cline was promoted to Vice President & Loan Officer. Logan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and a Master of Financial Management degree in Commercial Banking, both from Texas A&M University. Previously a credit analyst for nearly four years in Corsicana, he has been serving the Ellis County community as a commercial lender in the new Waxahachie branch since its opening last year. He is a member of Leadership Ellis County and has recently joined the Waxahachie Care board of directors.
Blake Garner was promoted to Vice President & Credit Analyst. Coming from Pearland, he has been with the bank’s credit analyst department for nearly four years. He holds a Masters degree in Financial Management from Texas A&M University and completed the Texas A&M Commercial Banking program. He is a graduate of the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program and fundraising volunteer for its Total Resource Campaign.
Eric Peterson was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Cybersecurity Officer. A Fairfield High School alumni, he attended Navarro College prior to graduating from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. He has been with the bank for nearly 16 years, and currently serves on the Fairfield Christian Center board of directors. He also leads children’s ministry at First Christian Church in Fairfield.
Michelle Fonseca was promoted to Assistant Vice President & Project Management Officer. A Corsicana native, she has been with the bank for almost 10 years. She holds a Bachelors degree in General Studies from Texas A&M University Commerce, and currently serves as a board member for the Irvine Christian Foundation
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas received a variety of “best employer” awards in 2021 from industry leaders including ICBA, IBAT, and American Banker.
“It’s gratifying to receive so many awards for being an excellent employer – but we are constantly reminded that it’s our people who really make us stand out,” Hitt said. “These promotion recipients are just a few examples of what makes this bank great to work for. It’s a family environment filled with incredibly talented teammates, and we’re very thankful for that.”
To read more about these awards, visit their Press & Media page at www.mybanktx.com/blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.