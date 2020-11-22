CEO Rusty Hitt announces the addition of Leslie Leerskov as Vice President of Business Development for Community National Bank & Trust of Texas.
Heading up a new department at CNB&T, Leerskov will grow new business for the bank and provide service recommendations to aid existing customers.
A Navarro County native, she graduated from The University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. She has held positions with Kerens ISD, Raymond James Financial, and LPL Financial Services. Most recently, Leerskov served as the Director of the Navarro College Small Business Development Center. In addition to her work experience, she is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional, Business Development Specialist, Certified Business Incubator Manager, and former small business owner with a passion for entrepreneurship.
Leslie is heavily involved with the Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2019 and Co-Chair of the Finance Committee. She is also a board member for the North Central Texas Economic Development District and the Greater East Texas Capital Corporation.
“Leslie’s outstanding work ethic and people skills are going to be extraordinary assets for the bank,” Hitt said . “Adding a Business Development Officer will be a game-changer for our loan officers, and our organization as a whole. We’re excited to get started on the new opportunities Leslie is bringing to CNB&T.”
Named one of Texas Monthly’s Best Companies to Work for in Texas, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas employees over 185 Texans at 14 locations across the state.
