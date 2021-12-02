Community National Bank & Trust of Texas was named one of five Best Community Banks to Work For in the nation by Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America. The bank received this honor for cultivating a collaborative environment where all members, from tellers to executives, are invested in the organization’s success.
“We are honored to be recognized by ICBA along with only four others in the nation,” CEO Rusty Hitt said. “Bank culture is important to us, and we’ve fostered an environment that encourages teamwork and collective efforts to be successful.” Hitt attributes the bank’s accomplishments to collaboratively “rowing the boat” together. Some examples include groups such as the Operations Advisory Council and Focus Forward committees, who gather to get a variety of perspectives on processes, products, and where the bank should head next. Another important factor is Community National’s emphasis on work-life balance. “Sometimes the bank might require more of your time, and other times may be more flexible,” says Hitt. “If it’s 3:30 and nothing pressing is required of you, go spend some extra time with your kids.”
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas was named the top bank of community banks between $750 million and $1 billion in assets, and is featured in Independent Banker’s December issue, along with winners in four other categories. Each bank’s full-time employees were asked to complete a workplace survey hosted by an independent research agency. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement. For more information on the winners and methodology, visit independentbanker.com.
“Whether it was encouraging professional development, fostering creative and diverse teams, or providing flexibility and support when needed, the exceptional community banks recognized as our Best Community Banks to Work For went above and beyond to empower employees and keep them engaged and fulfilled,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is proud to recognize Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, and its dedication to the employees and communities they serve.”
About ICBA
The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.
With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.8 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.
