The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center in Mildred celebrated its one year anniversary this week, on Oct. 13. Deb Tamez (Mrs. T), Owner/Director, of The Eagle's Nest opened this nature and play based preschool program last fall during the pandemic.
The program opened with just a handful of students. One year later, the nature and play based preschool program has a wait list going into 2024.
Mrs. T will be hosting STEM camps next summer and several Kids Night Out Events throughout the school year. Follow The Eagle's Nest on Facebook and Instagram @eaglesnestmildred.
