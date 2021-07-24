Melissa Gray, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Corsicana, is supporting School Supplies for Navarro County Teachers and Students, using her office at 408 N. 15th St. as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive.
"As our world becomes more global, competition within our younger generations continues to rise, emphasizing the importance of a quality education," Gray said. "I'm proud to support the academic development of young minds in this community through this school supply donation program."
"We're asking Navarro County residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time," she said. "These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development."
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC. Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.
