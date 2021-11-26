Ennis Regional Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of the Family Care Clinic of Corsicana and the addition of Melissa Skinner, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to the Medical Staff.
Melissa Skinner is a Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with Prescriptive Authority – AANP American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She specializes in adult and pediatric general health and wellness, women’s health, adult and child immunizations, chronic disease management, minor acute care, annual school and sports physicals and more. Skinner is the Family Medicine provider for the Family Care Clinic of Corsicana, located at 128 W. Mall Drive.
Skinner is currently accepting new patients. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call. 903-257-3076.
About Ennis Regional Medical Center
Ennis Regional Medical Center is a sixty bed acute care facility located in Ennis, Texas that exists to serve the City of Ennis and Ellis County in the provision of general acute care services. Ennis Regional Medical Center’s mission is Making Communities Healthier®.
