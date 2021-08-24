Centex Citizens Credit Union Board of Directors is pleased to announce that they recently named Tami Griffin as CEO. She succeeds Janis Massey, who held the position of CEO for over 24 years.
Griffin was raised in Lake Jackson, Texas, where she started her banking career working for First City Bancorp. Her tenure at CCCU began in 1989 after moving to the area from Kat.
In her 32 years at CCCU, she’s worked in virtually every department and multiple positions with the last 20 years in management roles. She believes the best way to learn an organization is from the bottom up, giving insight to the inner workings of everyday operations. Tami believes in the credit union philosophy “people helping people” by providing great products at a great value and making a difference in the lives of the people and communities we serve.
Griffin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of Credit Union National Association’s Management School. She and husband Dan have been married for 29 years and live in Teague, Texas.
She said she looks forward to her new role as CEO and the future of Centex Citizens Credit Union.
