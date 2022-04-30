Longtime Corsicana resident and business owner R Sterling Hyden is retiring from Farmers Insurance after more than 19 years in business, as of May 1.
Hyden started working his first job at 12 years old with the Corsicana Daily Sun, working in the sorting room where he and other workers manually inserted the different sections of the paper before technology took over and did that job automatically. After that, he worked for Garnett and Lenore Davis at Little Italy Restaurant for five years, learning the restaurant business.
After graduating high school, he worked for a few years in the construction business, working at the Shell Gas Plant in Eustace and Guardian Glass Plant. After way too may rainy days and short pay checks, Hyden landed a management job working for the late Richard Spear, owner of Sirloin Stockade. Two years later, he started at the Kmart Distribution Center in 1982. Hyden worked his way up from loading trucks to being one of the last managers to close the doors in 2003. Late 2003, he opened his Farmers Insurance Agency where he enjoyed working with the staff and clients for the past 19 years.
“I am so very thankful for those who I've had the opportunity to work with over the years and feel very blessed to have been a part in so many people's lives,” he said.
“It's humbling to know that a little foster kid like myself can grow up in the Corsicana State Home, graduate, and end up having my name on a business that I started. There's too many people to thank but I really appreciate Garnett and Lenore Davis, my work parents, for teaching me the aspect of working hard and allowing me to learn adulthood with their family.
“I would like to add that I'm so thankful for my longtime CSR, Brenda Coldiron, for putting up with me for the last 12 years,” he said.
“Thank you so much Corsicana and Navarro County for your business!”
Farmers Insurance isn't closing, the new agent is Brisa Rodriguez and she will have the same number, 903-875-0400. Her office will be at 200 S. Kaufman St., Unit A, Ennis, Texas 75119. She and her staff will be able to handle Farmers and Foremost policies.
Hyden and his wife Mary plan to do some traveling and spend more time with their three children and nine grandchildren.
Longtime Corsicana resident and business owner R Sterling Hyden is retiring from Farmers Insurance after more than 19 years in business, as of May 1.
Hyden started working his first job at 12 years old with the Corsicana Daily Sun, working in the sorting room where he and other workers manually inserted the different sections of the paper before technology took over and did that job automatically. After that, he worked for Garnett and Lenore Davis at Little Italy Restaurant for five years, learning the restaurant business.
After graduating high school, he worked for a few years in the construction business, working at the Shell Gas Plant in Eustace and Guardian Glass Plant. After way too may rainy days and short pay checks, Hyden landed a management job working for the late Richard Spear, owner of Sirloin Stockade. Two years later, he started at the Kmart Distribution Center in 1982. Hyden worked his way up from loading trucks to being one of the last managers to close the doors in 2003. Late 2003, he opened his Farmers Insurance Agency where he enjoyed working with the staff and clients for the past 19 years.
“I am so very thankful for those who I've had the opportunity to work with over the years and feel very blessed to have been a part in so many people's lives,” he said.
“It's humbling to know that a little foster kid like myself can grow up in the Corsicana State Home, graduate, and end up having my name on a business that I started. There's too many people to thank but I really appreciate Garnett and Lenore Davis, my work parents, for teaching me the aspect of working hard and allowing me to learn adulthood with their family.
“I would like to add that I'm so thankful for my longtime CSR, Brenda Coldiron, for putting up with me for the last 12 years,” he said.
“Thank you so much Corsicana and Navarro County for your business!”
Farmers Insurance isn't closing, the new agent is Brisa Rodriguez and she will have the same number, 903-875-0400. Her office will be at 200 S. Kaufman St., Unit A, Ennis, Texas 75119. She and her staff will be able to handle Farmers and Foremost policies.
Hyden and his wife Mary plan to do some traveling and spend more time with their three children and nine grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.